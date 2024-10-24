85-yr-old woman killed in Dera Bassi road mishap

An 85-year-old woman, who was riding the pillion, died after being hit by a tipper truck in Mubarikpur, Dera Bassi, on Wednesday. An 85-year-old woman, who was riding the pillion, died after being hit by a tipper truck in Mubarikpur, Dera Bassi, on Wednesday. (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)

The deceased was identified as Bimla Devi of Ambala. The victim was going from Mubarikpur Ghaggar Railway station to a local market along with her relative on a bike.

When they reached near Mubarikpur market, a rashly driven tipper truck hit them following which the bike driver lost control of his vehicle.

While he survived the accident, the woman suffered fatal head injuries and died. The tipper driver managed to flee leaving his vehicle on the spot.

Police have booked unidentified driver under various sections of the BNS.