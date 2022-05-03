86 Chandigarh administration services go online

UT administrator Banwarilal Purohit on Monday launched 86 e-services of various allied departments of the Chandigarh administration.

The services launched include 23 of the excise and taxation department; 22 Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) and five non-DBT services; 17 of the transport department; eight of the Chandigarh Housing Board; and five each of the Estate Office and labour department.

With the launch of the CHB’s eight e-services for residential properties, applications for NOC, and transfer of lease rights and freehold property will be processed online on the basis of due registration. Also, citizens will be able to get certificates for no-dues, lump sum payment and interest component, besides permission to mortgage property from the comfort of home.

Similarly, the Estate Office will also be able to process online the transfer of property ownership, execution of deed, and issuance of NOC and allotment letter.

To ensure hassle-free service to citizens, the transport department has taken 10 services related to the vehicle’s registration certificate and seven related to commercial vehicles completely online.

Chandigarh has also become the first UT to achieve the target of on-boarding 27 DBT schemes on the ServicePlus web portal as well as Umang App, with 100% automation to ensure immediate payment directly to the beneficiary’s account.

Purohit said that the launch of these services encapsulated the administration’s vision of transparency, efficiency and citizen-centric service. “I firmly believe that transparency, efficiency and time management are key to good work. The launch of e-services is a huge step towards making the processes simple and remove all ambiguities or anomalies,” he added.

Chandigarh member of Parliament Kirron Kher was also present at the inauguration.

UT officials have forgotten me: Kher

Speaking on the occasion, Chandigarh MP Kirron Kher remarked that administration officials had forgotten her. Her comment came after no senior official turned up to receive her on her arrival at the event.

“I went away from Chandigarh for medical treatment and you forgot about me,” she said from the dais, where Purohit, UT adviser Dharam Pal and other senior UT officers were also present.

”Now that I have returned, I will keep meeting you so that you don’t forget me again,” she said.

Reportedly, the administration had not invited her to the inauguration originally and only later added her name to the invitees’ list. Adding to her displeasure, on her arrival at the function, she was not received by the UT officials.

Kher has been undergoing medical treatment for multiple myeloma, a type of blood cancer, in Mumbai for around a year and had last visited the city for participating in the mayoral elections in January.

During her address at the function, she also asked officials to start an online service for registration of ration cards, as she had been receiving complaints regarding this.