877 challans issued by Chandigarh traffic police on Holi

Total 877 challans were issued by the Chandigarh traffic police on Holi this year in a special drive conducted against speeding, helmetless riding and triple riding.

Of these, 425 challans were issued through the traffic violation information slip (TVIS) system.

Describing their preparations, public relations officer of the traffic police, deputy superintendent of police (DSP, traffic east) Charanjit Singh Virk, said, “We deployed 23 special traffic nakas and three mobile teams in different parts of the city with around 450 police officials/home guard volunteers to keep a check on the traffic.” Various roads in Sectors 10 and 11 were also declared limited-vehicle zones.

41 vehicles impounded

In this drive, 234 two-wheelers, 211 four-wheelers and seven three-wheelers were challaned. Total 41 vehicles were impounded. Most challans (108) were issued for riding without helmet; 85 for violation of road markings; and 77 challans were issued for taking illegal U-turn. Meanwhile. 425 e-challans were also issued out of which 351 were for speeding. The traffic police were also keeping a check on those not wearing face masks inside their vehicles and 32 challans were issued for violations.

The local police also impounded 56 vehicles and challaned 130 of them; 15 challans were issued for triple-riding, 114 for riding without helmet and one for using phone while driving.

Last year, 788 traffic challans were issued on Holi. This year, no challans for drunken driving were issued as alcometers were not present at the nakas, but police had been asked to take any suspicious drivers for medical examination if they appeared intoxicated. The use of alcometers was stopped last year after directions by PGIMER. In 2019, 130 challans were issued for drunken driving; last year, only two such challans were issued.

316 people issued challans in Mohali

The Mohali police challaned 316 people for various traffic offences on Holi festival including not wearing masks in public. The police also impounded 31 vehicles in the district. Meanwhile, 174 challans were issued in Zirapur, while 107 challans were issued in Mohali Urban. Mohali senior superintendent of police Satinder Singh said that police had received several calls at the control room regarding quarrels. Petty quarrels were sorted out by residents themselves.