895 rehab flats not occupied by original allottees: CHB survey

As many as 895 of the 18,138 flats allotted under UT’s rehabilitation scheme are not occupied by the original allottees, a survey conducted by the Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB) has found.

The survey, conducted over the past two months, also found that in 130 cases, those living in the flat refused to give information about the occupants, while 1,268 flats were found locked. Original allottees were found inhabiting 15,627 flats.

“Flats allotted under the rehabilitation scheme cannot be sold/sublet/transferred/handed over to other persons. But there were complaints that some allottees had sold/transferred their flats illegally. Therefore, a survey was conducted,” said Yashpal Garg, chief executive officer, CHB.

The flats were allotted by CHB to eligible beneficiaries who lived in illegal colonies that have since been demolished.

The survey’s findings have been uploaded on the CHB website and in the next few days, the report will be considered by the CHB chairman for further action.

“Friends, cousins and relatives may reside with the allottee for a short duration, but they cannot be permanent residents of the flat. Occupation of the flat by relatives, cousins, friends or any other person in absence of the allotee or their family members will be treated a violation of the allotment that will have to be explained,” said Garg, adding that it may even result in cancellation of allotment.

In case, a flat has been illegally sold or transferred, both the allottee as well as the buyer can be prosecuted for forgery.