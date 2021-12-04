8-crore property tax dues: Ludhiana MC serves sealing notice to bus stand authorities

In a bid to recover property tax dues worth ₹8-crore, the fund-starved municipal corporation has served a sealing notice to bus stand authorities.

Upon receiving the notice, bus stand authorities approached MC commissioner Pardeep Sabharwal seeking time untill next week to clear the dues.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

MC officials said bus stand authorities failed to pay propety tax between 2013-14 and 2017-18. Apart from clearing the pending amount, interest and penalty will also be levied.

There was a dispute between the bus stand management and maintenance contractor regarding who will pay taxes, due to which the payment of taxes was delayed. However, the dispute has been resolved and the roadways department will clear the dues. Pending tax worth ₹1 crore had also been paid in March.

MC zonal commissioner Neeraj Jain said teh sealing notice was served to the bus stand authorities last week. “We will wait till next week, and if the department fails to clear the dues, the proceedings to seal the bus stand will be initiated after discussing the matter with senior officials,’ said Jain.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Defaulters with commercial units on MC’s radar

The MC has also decided to tighten the noose around the defaulters with commercial units who have defaulted on taxes. The MC commissioner on Thursday urged officials to expedite recovery of pending property tax and water-sewer charges.

As per officials, weekly targets have been set for recovery of dues and staffers have been directed to initiate door-to-door recovery. They have also been asked to not be harsh with the violaters on account of the upcoming elections.