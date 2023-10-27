9 engineering courses at Chandigarh University get ABET accreditation
Chandigarh University chancellor Satnam Singh Sandhu claimed that varsity now has the highest number of ABET accredited engineering courses among private universities in the country
Chandigarh University (CU), Gharuan, has earned the Accreditation Board for Engineering and Technology (ABET) recognition for its nine engineering programmes.
Chancellor Satnam Singh Sandhu claimed that CU now has the highest number of ABET accredited engineering courses among private universities in the country.
Sandhu added that ABET, a premier global accreditation organisation for engineering and engineering technology programmes, is considered as evidence of an engineering programme’s standards. It was globally recognised as the “gold standard” for engineering education and prepared students to be a part of global workforce, he said.
At present the engineering courses of 10 universities or institutions are ABET accredited in India.
According to university officials, ABET accreditation ensures that graduates have met the educational requirements necessary to enter the profession.