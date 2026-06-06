9 killed, 12 injured as pickup van collides with truck in Punjab's Ferozepur

Nine people were killed and 12 were injured in a collision between a pickup van and a truck on the Ferozepur–Fazilka road early on Saturday. The truck and pickup van that collided on the Ferozepur-Fazilka road early on Saturday, leaving nine people dead. (HT Photo)

Police said the victims, all residents of Railway Colony in Jalalabad, were travelling to Beas to immerse the ashes of a deceased relative when the accident occurred around 5.30am near Janga Wala village, 18km from Ferozepur.

It is learnt that the truck driver is absconding and efforts are on to track him.

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What happened? The impact of the collision was such that the front portion of the pickup van, packed with 25 passengers including women and children, was completely mangled, trapping several victims inside the wreckage.

Local residents and passersby rushed to rescue the victims before emergency services arrived.

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Injured rushed to hospital The injured were rushed to the Civil Hospital in Ferozepur, where several victims succumbed during initial treatment.

Ferozepur deputy commissioner Deepshikha Sharma confirmed nine fatalities so far and added that nine of the seriously injured have been referred to the Guru Gobind Singh Medical College and Hospital in Faridkot, where three remain in a critical condition in the intensive care unit, while others continue to receive medical attention in Ferozepur.

Ferozepur sub-divisional magistrate Abhishek Sharma is supervising the medical response at the district hospital.

According to the deputy commissioner, the administrations and Red Cross societies of both Ferozepur and Fazilka districts are coordinating assistance and cases eligible for compensation under the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund are being processed.

Ferozepur senior superintendent of police Bhupinder Singh Sidhu said that a criminal case has been registered and investigation into the cause of the crash is underway.

The accident has sparked sharp political reactions regarding the region’s infrastructure.

Describing the tragedy as a grim reminder of official apathy toward road safety, former Congress MLA from Jalalabad Raminder Awla demanded the immediate widening of the congested Ferozepur–Fazilka highway, noting that commuters risk their lives daily on a stretch that has seen a high frequency of fatal accidents.