3 of family killed in head-on SUV-truck collision in Rewari

Three members of a family were killed after their SUV collided head-on with a truck on the Rewari-Jaisalmer National Highway-11 in Rewari district, the police said on Monday. Three members of a family were killed after their SUV collided head-on with a truck on the Rewari-Jaisalmer National Highway-11 in Rewari district, the police said on Monday.

The accident took place around 1.30 am on Monday when the family was returning from Rajasthan’s Sikar after visiting a coaching institute for their son’s admission.

The deceased were identified as 40-year-old Brajmohan, his wife Anita, 38, and their 13-year-old son, residents of Bodia Kamalpur village in Rewari district. Brajmohan worked in a private company, while Anita was a government schoolteacher.

Police said the collision was so severe that the Scorpio was completely damaged, killing all three occupants on the spot. Passersby informed the police and emergency services after the accident.

Due to the badly damaged condition of the vehicle, rescue teams faced difficulties in retrieving the bodies. A nearly two-hour operation was carried out to pull out the bodies from the wreckage. The bodies were later shifted to Rewari Civil Hospital for the post-mortem examination.

Preliminary investigation suggests overspeeding or loss of control may have led to the crash, though police said all angles were being examined. Rampura police station SHO Sanjay Kumar said efforts were underway to trace the truck driver, who fled the spot after the accident.