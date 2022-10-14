9 Mohali MC employees booked for overcharging hawkers

Police have booked nine unidentified municipal corporation (MC) employees for allegedly overcharging hawkers setting up shop at the vegetable market, Balongi.

Police said the accused deposited only part of the amount collected from the vegetable hawkers with the committee, allegedly pocketing the profits.

“We received a complaint from the block development and panchayat officer against nine men. We will nominate them by name eventually after proper investigation,” said a police officer.

According to the sources, the accused used to collect municipal fees from all vegetable hawkers in the said market.

A case under section 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at Balongi police station