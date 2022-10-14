Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 9 Mohali MC employees booked for overcharging hawkers

9 Mohali MC employees booked for overcharging hawkers

chandigarh news
Published on Oct 14, 2022 01:38 AM IST

Police said the accused Mohali MC employees deposited only part of the amount collected from the vegetable hawkers with the committee, allegedly pocketing the profits

Police booked nine Mohali MC employees for overcharging hawkers at the at the vegetable market, Balongi. (HT File)
Police booked nine Mohali MC employees for overcharging hawkers at the at the vegetable market, Balongi. (HT File)
ByHT Correspondent, Mohali

Police have booked nine unidentified municipal corporation (MC) employees for allegedly overcharging hawkers setting up shop at the vegetable market, Balongi.

Police said the accused deposited only part of the amount collected from the vegetable hawkers with the committee, allegedly pocketing the profits.

“We received a complaint from the block development and panchayat officer against nine men. We will nominate them by name eventually after proper investigation,” said a police officer.

According to the sources, the accused used to collect municipal fees from all vegetable hawkers in the said market.

A case under section 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at Balongi police station

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, October 14, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out