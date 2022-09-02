9 more AAP leaders appointed heads of Punjab boards, corporations
Punjab government has also appointed Amandeep Mohi as Chairman of Markfed whereas Baldeev Singh Miadian has been chosen to head Pungrain as Chairman
Bhagwant Mann led Punjab government on Thursday appointed nine more chairpersons, and head of board and corporations in Punjab with eminent agro-economist from Punjab Agricultural University Ludhiana, Dr Sukhpal Singh appointed Chairman Punjab State Farmer Commission.
Goldy Kharar has been appointed as Chairman of Punjab Youth Development Board and Jagdeep Singh Sandhu as Chairman Punjab Agro Food Grain Corporation Ltd.
Senior party leader Shaminder Kinda has been chosen to lead Punjab Agro Industry Corporation as Chairman whereas Dalbir Singh Dhillon has been appointed as Chairman Punjab Small Scale Industries Corporation. Navjot Jarg has been appointed as chairman Forest Development Corporation.
AAP led state government on Wednesday had appointed 14 senior leaders as chairpersons of different boards and corporations.
-
Former CIC Shailesh Gandhi targeted by extortion gang
Mumbai: Former Central Information Commissioner Shailesh Gandhi has sought police investigation after a cybercriminal tried to extort money from him after an unsolicited intimate video call. Asthana's however failed to extract any money as Gandhi lodged a police complaint immediately after receiving the call. In his complaint, registered on Tuesday, Gandhi wrote that he received a video call from an unknown number on August 27. Gandhi then blocked the phone number.
-
CM Shinde meets Raj Thackeray; calls on Sena leaders on the occasion of Ganesh festival
Mumbai Chief minister Eknath Shinde on Thursday met Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray at the latter's Dadar residence Shivtirth, to greet him for the Ganesh festival. The CM also called on other Shiv Sena leaders Manohar Joshi and Milind Narvekar, a close aide of Sena president Uddhav Thackeray, at their homes.
-
Shinde govt plans to restart housing loan scheme for policemen
The state government is planning to restart a scheme for police personnel under which they can procure loans from private banks to build their houses. The House Building Advance was started on April 10, 2017 when Devendra Fadnavis was chief minister. However, it was scrapped by the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi government led by Uddhav Thackeray on June 7, 2022.
-
Punekars unhappy over Ganesh immersion arrangements
Pune: Though the Pune Municipal Corporation has set up immersion spots, mobile and artificial tanks, residents who carried out Ganesh visarjan (immersion) after one and a half days of the festival found the civic arrangements lacking in terms of poor staff deployment and unclean ghats. On Thursday, the second day of Ganeshotsav, many faithful performed immersion of the idol according to the tradition.
-
UGC steps up measures to grant autonomy to affiliated colleges
In line with the National Education Policy 2020, the University Grants Commission has started preparing comprehensive guidelines to provide autonomy to affiliated colleges, officials familiar with the development said on Thursday. The NEP envisages autonomy for all colleges currently affiliated to a university and recommends that they should eventually become autonomous degree-granting colleges. In 2018, two Delhi University colleges — St Stephen's and Hindu College — had approached the ministry of education seeking autonomy.
