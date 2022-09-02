9 more AAP leaders appointed heads of Punjab boards, corporations

Bhagwant Mann led Punjab government on Thursday appointed nine more chairpersons, and head of board and corporations in Punjab with eminent agro-economist from Punjab Agricultural University Ludhiana, Dr Sukhpal Singh appointed Chairman Punjab State Farmer Commission.

Government has also appointed Amandeep Mohi as Chairman of Markfed whereas Baldeev Singh Miadian has been chosen to head Pungrain as Chairman.

Goldy Kharar has been appointed as Chairman of Punjab Youth Development Board and Jagdeep Singh Sandhu as Chairman Punjab Agro Food Grain Corporation Ltd.

Senior party leader Shaminder Kinda has been chosen to lead Punjab Agro Industry Corporation as Chairman whereas Dalbir Singh Dhillon has been appointed as Chairman Punjab Small Scale Industries Corporation. Navjot Jarg has been appointed as chairman Forest Development Corporation.

AAP led state government on Wednesday had appointed 14 senior leaders as chairpersons of different boards and corporations.