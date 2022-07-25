90 gangsters nabbed, killed in a month, says Aman Arora

Chandigarh

Punjab cabinet minister Aman Arora on Sunday said that over 90 gangsters have been nabbed or neutralised in last one month by the anti-gangster task force of the state police formed recently to eliminate notorious criminals.

Accusing previous governments of patronising gangsters and drug mafia, Arora said that gangsters and criminals should shun the path of crime otherwise they will be dealt with stern action by the government. “Gangsters and drug mafia flourished during the previous regimes, but the AAP government has vowed to make Punjab a gangster-free land,” he said while addressing a press conference here.

The minister said the state government will adopt a soft stand against them if gangsters are ready to surrender and return to the social mainstream. He said that the Bhagwant Mann government has waged a war against drugs and extensive anti-drug drives were being launched to eradicate the menace of drugs, Arora praised the functioning of the Punjab Police and said teams had seized over 7 lakh intoxicating tablets, one of the highest recoveries in a day, being smuggled from Uttar Pradesh by peddlers. Similarly, Punjab Police in collaboration with other states have also seized huge quantities of heroin smuggled by international smugglers, he added.

