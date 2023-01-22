92 ayurvedic medical officers in Punjab’s Sangrur deprived of full pay since September

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
chandigarh news
Published on Jan 22, 2023 08:44 PM IST

As many as 92 ayurvedic medical officers are still drawing basic salaries even after completing three-year probation period in September last year.

ByHarmandeep Singh, Sangrur

As many as 92 ayurvedic medical officers (AMOs) are still drawing basic salaries even after completing three-year probation period in September last year. These officials, who were entitled to draw full salary since September last year, are receiving 10,000 to 15,000.

Many AMOs said that they had taken loans to survive the probation period and are now struggling to make ends meet and pay EMIs on loans from their meagre salaries.

The AMOs had joined their duties in August 2019, and their three-year probation period ended in August last year. Since then, they have been making rounds of the offices of the directorate ayurveda and secretariat in Chandigarh but to no avail.

An AMO, pleading anonymity, said, “I have been living in rented accommodation since I joined the department, and it is very difficult to pay rent and to make ends meet with just 10,000. Therefore, I had taken a loan to survive the three-year probation period. I was hopeful that things will get better once I complete the probation period. Along with other AMOs, my probation period ended in August, but I’m still receiving 10,000. And now, I have to take another loan to work in the department.”

Shashi Bhushan, director of ayurveda, admitted to a delay in giving these AMOs full pay.

“There is a slight delay in clearing their probation period as we had sought some undertaking from AMOs at the district level. We have sent the file of 78 AMOs to the secretariat, and once it is cleared from there, they will start getting full pay. The case of remaining AMOs will be sent later as there are some shortcomings in their cases,” Bhushan said.

Harmandeep Singh

Harmandeep Singh is staff Correspondent and have specialisation in investigative reporting. He covers Punjab politics, mining, crime, school education, health, medical education, administration, labour department, brain-drain and rural areas besides burning issues of Sangrur and Barnala districts....view detail

