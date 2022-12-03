95,493 appear for Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test

As many as 95,493 candidates at 327 exam centres across the state appeared for the Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET) in the post-graduate trained teachers (PGT) category.

Board secretary Krishan Kumar said 172 flying squads have been formed to conduct cheating-free exam.

“The CCTV cameras have been installed at exam centres and a control room has been set up at Bhiwani board campus to keep a tab on exam process. A total of 1,49,430 candidates will appear for the trained-graduate teacher post at 504 exam centres on Sunday morning while 60,794 aspirants will appear for the primary teachers’ post at 215 exam centres. This exam is essential to qualify before applying for teachers’ post in government schools in Haryana,” the board secretary added.