Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 95,493 appear for Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test

95,493 appear for Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test

chandigarh news
Published on Dec 03, 2022 08:56 PM IST

Board secretary Krishan Kumar said 172 flying squads have been formed to conduct cheating-free exam for Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET) in the post-graduate trained teachers (PGT) category.

As many as 95,493 candidates at 327 exam centres across the state appeared for the Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET) in the post-graduate trained teachers (PGT) category. (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)
As many as 95,493 candidates at 327 exam centres across the state appeared for the Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET) in the post-graduate trained teachers (PGT) category. (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)
ByHT Correspondent, Rohtak

As many as 95,493 candidates at 327 exam centres across the state appeared for the Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET) in the post-graduate trained teachers (PGT) category.

Board secretary Krishan Kumar said 172 flying squads have been formed to conduct cheating-free exam.

“The CCTV cameras have been installed at exam centres and a control room has been set up at Bhiwani board campus to keep a tab on exam process. A total of 1,49,430 candidates will appear for the trained-graduate teacher post at 504 exam centres on Sunday morning while 60,794 aspirants will appear for the primary teachers’ post at 215 exam centres. This exam is essential to qualify before applying for teachers’ post in government schools in Haryana,” the board secretary added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, December 03, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out