Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / 9.57 crore financial aid given to over 1,200 SC beneficiaries

9.57 crore financial aid given to over 1,200 SC beneficiaries

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Sep 28, 2023 05:02 AM IST

Under the agriculture and allied sector, ₹2.45 crore was disbursed to 337 beneficiaries engaged in dairy farming, sheep rearing, and pig rearing

: The Haryana Scheduled Caste Finance and Development Corporation (HSCFDC) has disbursed 9.57 crore as financial assistance, including 97 lakh subsidy, to 1,278 Scheduled Caste (SC) beneficiaries through various schemes during the current fiscal year till August.

9.57 crore financial aid given to over 1,200 SC beneficiaries

A spokesperson of the HSCFDC said that the organisation extends loans in diverse categories to individuals belonging to the SC category, enabling them to establish businesses and pursue self-employment.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

The spokesperson said under the agriculture and allied sector, 2.45 crore was disbursed to 337 beneficiaries engaged in dairy farming, sheep rearing, and pig rearing.

Out of this amount, 2.28 crore was allocated as bank loans, while over 19 lakh was designated as a subsidy. Similarly, 46 lakh was allocated to 155 beneficiaries in the industrial sector, with 26 lakh released as bank loans, and over 15 lakh as subsidies, and about 5 lakh as margin money.

In the trade and business sector, near 3.20 crore was extended to 344 beneficiaries, with 2.55 crore provided as bank loans, 32 lakh as subsidy and 32 lakh as margin money.

Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
subsidy
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP