: The Haryana Scheduled Caste Finance and Development Corporation (HSCFDC) has disbursed ₹9.57 crore as financial assistance, including ₹97 lakh subsidy, to 1,278 Scheduled Caste (SC) beneficiaries through various schemes during the current fiscal year till August.

₹ 9.57 crore financial aid given to over 1,200 SC beneficiaries

A spokesperson of the HSCFDC said that the organisation extends loans in diverse categories to individuals belonging to the SC category, enabling them to establish businesses and pursue self-employment.

The spokesperson said under the agriculture and allied sector, ₹2.45 crore was disbursed to 337 beneficiaries engaged in dairy farming, sheep rearing, and pig rearing.

Out of this amount, ₹2.28 crore was allocated as bank loans, while over ₹19 lakh was designated as a subsidy. Similarly, ₹46 lakh was allocated to 155 beneficiaries in the industrial sector, with ₹26 lakh released as bank loans, and over ₹15 lakh as subsidies, and about ₹5 lakh as margin money.

In the trade and business sector, near ₹3.20 crore was extended to 344 beneficiaries, with ₹2.55 crore provided as bank loans, ₹32 lakh as subsidy and ₹32 lakh as margin money.

