96 farm fires rage in Ludhiana as air quality stays ‘poor’

The district witnessed as many as 96 farm fires on Monday, as the air-quality index (AQI) plunged to 221 to fall in the “poor” category.

With 100 and 105 incidents of paddy residue burning had been reported on the two preceding days, the total numbers of farm fires reported till October 31 climbed to 754. The figure for corresponding period last year stands at 826.

The city’s AQI continued to remain in the ‘poor’ category for the second consecutive day on Monday, but a slight improvement from Sunday’s 282. The level had previously witnessed a significant drop, falling several notches from Saturday’s 172.

With the menace continuing unabated across the state, chief agriculture officer, Ludhiana, Amanjit Singh on Monday said a ‘red notice’ had been issued against a section of farmers who were found guilty of starting the fires.

₹1.92L fine imposed on farmers burning stubble

Notably, a total fine of ₹1.92 lakh has been imposed on these farmers so far as per the agri officer. He added that 754 incidents of farm fires have come to the fore so far and teams have been formed to initiate action against those found involved in stubbe burning.

The maximum of 146 farm fire events were reported in Machhiwara, followed by 117 incidents of stubble burning from Jagraon, 76 cases were reported from Samrala and 65 in Raikot.

A total of 5,817 stubble burning incidents were reported from the district last year, while the count stood at 4,330 in 2020.