₹983 Cr recovered from defaulting power consumers in Haryana: Vij

Haryana energy minister Anil Vij has said that from April 16, 2025 till September 30, the state's two discoms have recovered an amount of ₹983 crore as penalties. Uttar Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam recovered about ₹493 crore from defaulting consumers, he said.

The recoveries include Panchkula ( ₹18.64 crore), Ambala ( ₹23.89 crore), Yamunanagar ( ₹117 crore), Kurukshetra ( ₹23.21 crore), Kaithal ( ₹46.21 crore), Karnal ( ₹32.37 crore), Panipat ( ₹73.93 crore), Sonepat ( ₹54.84 crore), Rohtak ( ₹57.12 crore) and Jhajjar ( ₹45.31 crore).

Similarly, between April 16, 2025, and September 30, 2025, Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam recovered about ₹490 crore, including ₹29 crore from Gurugram, over ₹42 crore from Faridabad, ₹102 crore from Palwal, ₹29 crore from Narnaul, ₹13 crore from Rewari, ₹51 crore from Bhiwani, ₹97crore from Hisar, ₹42 crore from Fatehabad, ₹29 crore from Sirsa and ₹55 crore from Jind.

Vij further directed officers to take strict action against defaulter consumers and recover dues promptly, otherwise legal action will be taken. He instructed officers to meet with village sarpanches in areas where electricity theft is widespread and recoveries are pending, to ensure cooperation in collections. A comprehensive campaign for recovery will be launched in such villages, involving deputy commissioners and senior district officers.

“No leniency will be tolerated in cases of electricity theft, electricity bills must be paid and free electricity will not be provided,” said Vij, adding that the problem of power supply interruptions caused by tree branches touching electric lines will now be resolved.

A large-scale campaign will be launched across the state to cut and trim trees so that strong winds or tall tree branches do not disrupt the electricity supply. Vij said this campaign will be conducted throughout Haryana, and all concerned officers must run it extensively in their respective areas.