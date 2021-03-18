9kg heroin recovered in Amritsar, cross-border smuggler arrested

At least 9kg heroin was recovered on Wednesday in two cases in the Amritsar district.

In the first case, the anti-drug special task force (STF) recovered 7kg heroin concealed in a tractor’s empty battery from across the barbed wire fence near the zero line on the India-Pakistan border in Ajnala.

The recovery was made during the STF’s joint search operation with Border Security Force (BSF) near the DS border outpost (BoP). The STF officials said they had a tip-off that a consignment of the contraband smuggled from Pakistan was concealed underground across the fence.

The STF coordinated with the BSF and recovered the drugs from a field.

The STF officials have handed over the case’s further investigation to Ajnala police. A case under the various sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act was registered at the Ajnala police station, said a senior STF official.

In another case, a man allegedly involved in cross-border smuggling of drugs was arrested with 2kg heroin at Cheecha village in the district on Wednesday.

₹35,000 in drug money was also seized from the accused, identified as Resham Singh, alias Gori, a Cheecha resident. A case was also registered against his accomplice Sandeep Kaur, the police said.

“Resham was in contact with some Pakistan-based smugglers. We have also confiscated his two mobile phones and a motorcycle. Sandeep Kaur is absconding, but we have recovered 10gm heroin, two mobile phones and some intoxicating tablets from her hideout at Ladhowal village,” a police official said.

Senior superintendent of police (rural) Dhruv Dahiya said they had a tip-off that Resham along with one Sukhwinder Singh, alias Sukha, who died recently, was involved in cross-border drug trade.

“A special police team was formed to conduct a raid, during which Resham was nabbed. Our teams are working to ascertain the identity of those who he was supplying heroin to,” he said.

A case under various sections of the NDPS Act was registered at the Gharinda police station.