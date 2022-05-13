Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
9th Sub-Junior Punjab State Baseball Championship: Ludhiana lads trump Amritsar

Published on May 13, 2022 11:07 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

At the two-day 9th Sub-Junior Punjab State Baseball Championship, which commenced on Friday, held by Punjab Baseball Association at Government Girls Senior Secondary School, Gill; Ludhiana boys’ team registered a dominant 11-1 win over Amritsar.

In boys’ category, a total of 12 teams—Moga, Ludhiana, Jalandhar, Ropar, Amritsar, Sangrur, Mansa, Mohali, Patiala, Barnala, Fazilka and Malerkotla— participated.

Ludhiana beat Sangrur 7-3 in the first semi-final match and in the second semi-final match, Amritsar beat Patiala 6-4.

Patiala bagged the third position by outwitting Sangrur.

Meanwhile, girls’ matches will be played on the concluding day of the tournament.

