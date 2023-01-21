9-year-old boy killed in Ambala hit-and-run

A nine-year-boy was killed while a man was injured after their bike was allegedly hit by a car in Ambala’s Rampur village on Friday. The deceased was identified as Vansh Saini, a Class 4 student at a government school in Samlehri village and the nephew of local BJP leader Fakir Chand Saini. The accident took place around 9 am when the boy was going to coaching and was given a lift by fellow villager, Ravi, on his bike. His father Shyam Lal told the police that Vansh had left for the coaching around 8.30 am and he was out to buy milk on Samlehri road. “When my son was riding with Ravi, a Yamunanagar-registered Hyundai Verna hit their bike from the right side and fled. I rushed to the spot and took both of them to civil hospital with the help of locals, where doctors declared my son dead,” the statement read. Police said that based on his complaint, a case was registered under Sections 279, 304-A and 337 of the IPC at Mahesh Nagar police station.

Other short stories

Vij visits Ambala jail where woman inmate suffered bullet injury

Ambala : Two days after a 35-year-old woman inmate allegedly received a bullet injury inside the Ambala Central Jail under mysterious circumstances, Haryana home minister Anil Vij inspected the prison facility on Friday. Officials said during his visit, Vij recreated the crime scene where the under-trial woman was purportedly hit. Superintendent of police Jashandeep Singh Randhawa, jail superintendent Sanjeev Patter along with other police and jail officials were present. While leaving the jail, Vij told the reporters that the case is challenging and it is still a mystery how the bullet hit her, but the police will solve the case. Investigators believe that the bullet was fired from a self-loading rifle (SLR), but are still clueless if it was an accidental fire from the staff with the same weapon inside or someone fired from outside the jail. The SP said he has formed a special investigation team (SIT) under DSP (headquarters), CIA-1 staff, cyber and SHO, Baldev Nagar to probe the case.

Man held with 85k banned tablets, capsules in Yamunanagar

Ambala : The CIA-2 unit of Yamunanagar Police has arrested an Ambala man allegedly with huge quantities of intoxicating tablets, capsules, syrup and injections, SP Mohit Handa said on Friday. A police spokesperson said that the accused was identified as Amit, a resident of Barara sub-division, who will be presented before a court and taken into remand. In a statement, Handa said that following a tip-off to a team under in-charge Rakesh Kumar, the man was arrested from his vehicle near the Uttar Pradesh border. “During checking, nearly seven types of 75,000 intoxicating tablets and 10,080 capsules along with 300 syrups and 100 injections were seized from him. This is the highest-ever drug recovery here. During remand, the police will try to reach out to his source and possible buyers in the region,” he added.

