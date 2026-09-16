A dam good getaway: Mohali’s Jayanti Dam to get boating, recreational activities

Looking for a new excursion spot in and around tricity? The Jayanti Dam may just be your answer. A 20-minute drive from the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) on Chandigarh’s northwest border, the relatively less known but breathtakingly scenic water reservoir, nestled in the foothills of Shivalik range near New Chandigarh, is set to introduce boating and other recreational activities.

Spread across around 134 acres, the site will also have designated parking spaces, drinking water facilities and washrooms for the convenience of visitors. (HT Photo)

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Spread across around 134 acres, the site will also have designated parking spaces, drinking water facilities and washrooms for the convenience of visitors.

Vijay Gill, superintending engineer, Hoshiarpur canal and dam circle, water resources department, Punjab, said the government was keen to promote tourism and saw Jayanti Dam as an opportunity to create another attraction in the region.

“Punjab government wants to promote tourism, and Jayanti Dam can provide an alternative to Sukhna Lake. We have carried out considerable development at Siswan Dam, and tourists are happy and enjoying the facilities there. In the same way, we want similar development at Jayanti Dam so that Punjab continues to get new exposure in the tourism sector,” he said.

The dam is located about a kilometre from the historic Jayanti Devi Temple, which already attracts visitors. The proposed boating facilities could encourage tourists to spend more time in the area. The Baddi road will also provide connectivity to Chandigarh and Mohali, improving access to the site.

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{{^usCountry}} Tourist safety, environment protection paramount {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Tourist safety, environment protection paramount {{/usCountry}}

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Safety is expected to be a key component of the proposed development. Boats will have to operate within their certified passenger capacity, with trained operators and lifeguards, first-aid and rescue equipment, communication systems and other mandatory safety gear. Boating will be prohibited during adverse weather, high flood discharge, spillway operations and other conditions that could endanger visitors, officials said.

The proposed tourism activities will also have to be restricted to clearly demarcated areas so that the functioning of the dam is not affected. Activities that could harm the surrounding flora and fauna will not be permitted, while waste generated by visitors will have to be collected and disposed of properly.

The proposal follows the development of tourism model at Siswan Dam, where boating, a canteen, eco-huts and nature trails have been introduced. The site has emerged as an example of combining recreational activities with nature-based tourism.

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Visitors to Jayanti Devi Temple have welcomed the proposal. Mrityunjay Kumar, a regular visitor, said boating and other activities would make the visit more enjoyable.

“We regularly visit Jayanti Devi Temple, and if boating and other activities are introduced, it would be a much better experience and we would also be able to enjoy the place,” he said.

Aarti Ahuja, another visitor, said the proposal could give tourism in the area a boost. “The idea of introducing boating at Jayanti Dam is very good. It will boost tourism and add another place for people to visit around Chandigarh,” she said.