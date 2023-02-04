A day after suspension, Preneet says she derives her strength from people

Chandigarh

Patiala MP Preneet Kaur on Saturday said the Congress is welcome to take whatever decision it wants but asserted that she always gave her best to the party.

Her comments came a day after the Congress suspended her and also asked her to explain why she should not be expelled for anti-party activities.

Kaur is the wife of former chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh, who joined the BJP after being ousted from the Congress.

“The Congress is welcome to take whatever decision it wants. I have always given my best to the party and to the people who have repeatedly elected me.

“I owe it to them and will continue to serve them, as always. I derive my strength from my people. Everything else is secondary,” Kaur said on Twitter on Saturday.

The Congress’ disciplinary panel member secretary Tariq Anwar had said the action follows complaints against her from the party’s Punjab unit chief Amarinder Raja Warring and other state leaders that she was helping the BJP in the state.

“The Congress president has received a complaint from Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, Punjab Congress president, that Preneet Kaur, MP (Lok Sabha) from Patiala is indulging in anti-party activities to help BJP. Some other senior Congress leaders of Punjab also share this view,” Anwar had said in a statement.

It was not the first time that Kaur was served a show-cause notice by the party.

In November 2021, the Congress issued her a show-cause notice seeking an explanation for her alleged “anti-party activities”. Kaur had then said that she did not receive any such notice, but had only read about it in newspapers and on social media.

In May last year, Punjab Congress chief Warring had also said that Kaur was not with the party anymore.

In the 2022 state assembly polls, Kaur even campaigned for her husband Amarinder Singh who contested the elections as an ally of the BJP.

Kaur had been an MP in 1999, 2004 and 2009. She lost the Patiala Lok Sabha seat in 2014 but won it back in 2019.