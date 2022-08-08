A helping paw to curb drug menace inside jail Ludhiana Central Jail complex
In a bid to curb drug menace in the prison, the Central Jail has been given its own dog squad. The jail received three Belgian Malinois dogs, trained to sniff out drugs, on Sunday. The squad is expected to inspect inmates returning from the hearings to ensure that no drugs are being smuggled in.
The dog squad would work in different shifts, and as per jail staff, will be helpful in bringing down drug recoveries from the inmates, who have smuggled drugs by hiding the same in their clothes, shoes and body parts in the past.
According to jail officials there are only 110 jail guards to monitor nearly 4,000 inmates. Notably, the jail only has a capacity to accommodate 2,500 inmates.
Central Jail superintendent Shivraj Singh said following the repeated incidents of drugs smuggling, the government decided to provide dog squads to all facilities and thus, the three canines had arrived here.
Speaking of the same, he said, “We used to nab such inmates and recover the drugs from their possession during their entry in the evening. However, some of the inmates managed to take the contraband by hiding it. As we have received the dog squad there are more chances that we would deter the drug menace,”
“Apart from scanning the inmates on their arrival the dog squad would also help the staff in scanning the barracks. We had also found that the friends of the inmates used to throw the drugs and mobile phones over the compound wall. We will conduct a search alongside the compound wall also,” the SSP added.
Earlier in November 2019, as many as 76 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel had been deputed in the jail’s meeting room, entrance of the main jail complex, at high security cells and on patrolling on the outer wall of the jail to help deter the drug menace.
-
MP man beaten up, stripped on suspicion of theft, say police
According to the police, the incident took place on August 2 near the Narmada Food Processing Factory, when the manager of a food processing unit and three others caught hold of Aditya Rokade and beat him up.
-
Rural police arrest 11, recover 5 gm heroin, 200 pills in surprise check in Ludhiana
Looking to bring down the growing problems of drugs, Ludhiana rural police carried out a special search operation in various areas of Jagraon, Raikot and Dakha on Sunday. The team led by deputy superintendent of police (DSP, Jagraon) Satwinder Singh Virk inspected 25 houses in Jagraon city, while the team led by DSP Raikot Prabhjot Kaur checked 18.
-
Irrigation scam: Former Punjab minister Dhillon breaks silence, claims political vendetta
Breaking his silence in the alleged irrigation scam that had kept the Shiromani Akali Dal on the backfoot during the period when the Congress was in power in the state, former cabinet minister Sharanjit Singh Dhillon . Dhillon, who was a minister during the SAD-Bharatiya Janata Party coalition government, held a press conference and demanded a closure of the case.
-
Illegal infra in Corbett: Vigilance department gets nod to book officer, others
The department has got the government’s approval to register a first information report against Indian Forest Service(IFS) officer Kishan Chand and others on Saturday and may receive the formal approval letter by Monday, following which a case will be registered, vigilance director Amit Sinha said.
-
Woman, 1-year-old son crushed to death by speeding truck in Ludhiana
A 23-year-old woman and Nisha's one-year-old son lost their lives in a road accident after an speeding truck hit the e-rickshaw that they were travelling on near Transport Nagar on Sunday afternoon. The victims, Nisha, 23, of EWS Colony, Chandigarh road and her one-year-old son Sahib, were on their way to the doctor. The e-rickshaw driver escaped unhurt. The woman's sister, Meenu, who was accompanying the duo then informed Nisha's husband Sumit as well as the police.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics