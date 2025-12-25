A legacy of service: Chandigarh lawyer marks 85th birthday with blood donation drive

In a city often defined by its architectural precision, it is the spirit of community service that continues to define its oldest residents. On Wednesday, veteran income tax lawyer Ravinder Krishan celebrated his 85th birthday not with a private gala, but by organising a massive blood donation camp at the Sector-19 Community Centre. Veteran lawyer Ravinder Krishan (centre) with volunteers during the blood donation drive at the Sector-19 community centre in Chandigarh on Wednesday. (Sanjeev Sharma/HT)

A total of 202 units of blood were collected during the event, which was organised in collaboration with the department of transfusion medicine of the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER).

An annual tradition since 2004

While Ravinder Krishan has been an active philanthropist for much of his life, the tradition of hosting a formal blood donation camp on his birthday became a fixed annual event in 2004. Since then, the only interruption to this streak was caused by the mandatory restrictions during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Donating blood is equivalent to saving a life, which is the most precious thing,” said Krishan, who began his law practice in Sector 19 in 1969. “This is the greatest service one can do to serve the people.”

Though his medical status as a diabetic at age 85 prevents him from personally donating today, Krishan recalled a time in his youth when he was strong enough to donate twice in a single drive. “The spirit for the noble cause remains as high as ever,” he noted.

The event saw a turnout of over 500 well-wishers and prospective donors. According to his son, Vivek Krishan, the family had initially proposed an international vacation to mark the milestone 85th year. However, the veteran advocate insisted on maintaining his commitment to the city.

“He felt there was no better way to celebrate than by giving back to society,” Vivek Krishan shared.

The camp, which ran from 9:30 am to 4 pm, drew several prominent figures from the tricity. Among those present, included UT Cricket Association president Sanjay Tandon, Chitkara University chancellor Ashok Chitkara and chairman of Premier Group Nirmal Krishan Khosla.

The successful collection of 202 units comes at a vital time for regional healthcare. As Chandigarh continues to face the pressures of a growing population—a concern often echoed by residents regarding the city’s expanding infrastructure—such voluntary contributions remain essential to maintaining the blood banks at institutes like PGIMER.

Advocate Krishan remained at the venue until the final donor had departed, personally thanking the volunteers and medical staff. For one of the city’s early settlers and a man who has advised national-level politicians, the 85th birthday was less about looking back at a storied career and more about looking forward to the lives his annual tradition might save.