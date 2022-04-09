A lot ailing Chandigarh’s parking system, RITES suggests fixes
Highlighting problems in Chandigarh’s existing parking system, RITES has recommended multiple improvements, including heavy penalties for misuse of parking space, introducing community parking, and more reliance on public transport.
In the note on “Parking Management in Chandigarh”, submitted with the UT administration, RITES, a multi-disciplinary consultancy corporation of the Indian Railways, lists several problems plaguing the city’s parking lots.
There is no real-time tracking or data/report for analysis of the parking lots. Commuters waste considerable time in searching for a vacant parking spot, which causes traffic congestion, further leading to stress on users and pollution. Highlighting sub-optimal utilisation of space, RITES has also pointed out lack of flexibility in parking charges.
The corporation made a detailed presentation in a meeting with senior UT officials, chaired by UT adviser Dharam Pal on Thursday.
RITES was appointed by the administration last year to prepare a comprehensive mobility plan for the city. A final report will be submitted by June.
Short-term solutions
In its note, RITES suggested that the administration’s parking enforcement policy must have a provision for strict penalties for misuse or encroachment of public land and pedestrian space, diversion of parking area for other purpose, over charging, etc.
Private vehicles must be parked on a fully-paid, rented or owned space, based on the “user pays” principle and introduction of hourly rates.
More areas like corners, edges and undeveloped land, which are currently lying waste, can be used.
Also, efficiency of parking spaces can be maximised by classifying them into long- and short-term parking areas, with a reflective tariff plan.
Staff buses to discourage use of personal vehicles, and staggering of school and office timings to reduce the parking demand can also help decongest parking.
Big use of technology
In the mid-term, the administration should incorporate information technology (IT) solutions for assessing parking demand and helping users know the availability of vacant spots. Easy payment mechanism through mobile payment platforms, including e-wallets, and debit and credit cards, should be introduced.
Where space is limited, multi-level parking may be planned instead of new parking lots.
More reliance on public transport
In the long run, city-wide mass public transport system needs to be provided to control parking demand, states the RITES note.
The administration should review minimum off-street parking requirements in zoning regulations and development policies.
The parking supply in each sector may be increased by using neighbourhood commercial and institutional parking lots on rental basis, which may be run by the registered Residents’ Welfare Associations (RWAs) post their operational hours.
Areas with public transport connectivity should have effective parking pricing, limited parking area and strong penalty for parking violations.
BOX:
City’s parking infrastructure
Chandigarh currently has 89 parking lots on around 5.22 lakh square metre area, which can house 22,725 equivalent car spaces (ECS).
What ails the parking system
Real-time tracking of vacant spots missing
Time is wasted in searching for a parking spot, leading to traffic congestion, stress to users and pollution
Sub-optimal space utilisation
No flexibility in parking charges
RITES’ suggestions
Strict penalty against parking space misuse
Classifying parking lots into long- and short-term
Infusing IT in parking management
Multi-level parking in existing lots
More use of public transport
Community parking
Review of minimum parking space requirements in zoning plans.
-
Existing power tariff, subsidies to continue in Punjab: PSPCL
Power tariff and subsidies as existing in the last financial year to all consumers are being continued as such in the current year from April 1 onwards. This was informed by a spokesman of the PSPCL in a press note issued here on Friday. Electricity bills are being issued as above. Electricity consumers need not be misinformed by hearsay.
-
Wheat procurement going on seamlessly in all Punjab mandis: Bhagwant Mann
Chief minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Friday visited the grain market, Khanna, to take stock of the arrangements for paddy procurement. He said wheat procurement in all mandis of the state is going on seamlessly. He assured that every single grain of farmers' produce would be procured by the government through its 2,262 mandis. He said after depositing tax in mandis, private traders can procure wheat from all mandis of the state at ease.
-
Chandigarh golfer Hanima shines with incredible hole-in-one
Hanima Grewal hogged the spotlight when she got a hole-in-one on the 17th hole at the 11th Delhi Golf Club Ladies Open Amateur Golf Championship 2022 held recently. The 24-year-old golfer from Chandigarh was awarded a gold golf ball by Harinder Sikka of Piramal Enterprises. Union minister of state for external affairs, Meenakshi Lekhi, felicitated the winners. Coached by Jesse Grewal, Hanima takes inspiration from fellow women golfers.
-
NIA charge sheets 25 J&K militants for targeted killings
The National Investigation Agency on Friday filed a charge sheet against 25 militants from Jammu and Kashmir in a terrorism conspiracy case that pertains to targeted killings of minorities, civilians, migrants, government officials and unguarded security personnel. It revealed a clear shift in the strategy of the terrorist organisation towards targeted killings of minorities, civilians, migrants, government officials and unguarded security personnel that took place last year.
-
AAP backs protest by cab drivers over hikes in CNG prices
Hundreds of cab drivers staged a protest at Jantar Mantar on Friday to oppose the steep hike in CNG prices, drawing support from the Aam Aadmi Party which slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Central government for the rising fuel prices across the country. CNG price has risen by ₹13.1 in a month, with a kilo of gas now costing ₹69.11 in Delhi.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics