Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / A move to salvage Cong image: Chugh on strategic policy group
chandigarh news

A move to salvage Cong image: Chugh on strategic policy group

Says after having failed to fulfil any of the electoral promises in Punjab, the Congress was now doing a cosmetic exercise to salvage its image
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON AUG 21, 2021 12:59 AM IST
A move to salvage Cong image: Chugh on strategic policy group

BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh on Friday said that after having failed to fulfil any of the electoral promises in Punjab, the Congress was now doing a cosmetic exercise to salvage its image.

In a statement, Chugh ridiculed the formation of the 10-member strategic policy group after state Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu held a meeting with chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh saying that the Congress government failed to deliver anything in the state in the last more than four-and-a-half years and now it was trying to fool the people by indulging in a deceptive political discourse.

He said all sections of the society in Punjab were disappointed with the Amarinder government. “Be it the youths, who were promised 60 lakh jobs, farmers, who were promised loan waiver, or school and college students, who were promised mobile phones etc, all are disappointed,” he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Taliban takeover could impact security in border areas: Manish Tewari

Guest column | The good old days of pay parades

Wildbuzz: Who let the dogs out

Over 100 trains affected due to agitation by sugarcane farmers in Punjab: NR
TRENDING TOPICS
Afghanistan Crisis
Horoscope Today
Muharram 2021
Rakshabandhan 2021
Covid Vaccine
Shashi Tharoor
Afghanistan
India vs England
Gold Price
BellBottom
Kaali Peeli Tales
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP