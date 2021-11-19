A victory of farmers, says Himachal Kisan Sabha as PM’s announces repeal of farm laws

Himachal Kisan Sabha (HKS) has expressed delight over Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s announcement to repeal the three contentious farm laws and termed it a victory of farmers who fought relentlessly against these ‘anti-farmer’ laws.

HKS also reiterated that till the withdrawal of these laws through proper parliamentary process, farmers will not end their protest.

Rakesh Singha, former general secretary of HKS and CPIM legislator MLA from Theog, said that the government had left no stone unturned to defame the farmers’ movement.

“A conspiracy was hatched to defame farmers by calling them terrorists and Khalistanis. An attempt was made to create a divide between Haryana-Punjab, Sikh-Jat, rich farmer-poor farmers,” he alleged.

But the government finally had to bow down before the solidarity of the farmers, added Singha.

He said that farmers should not forget that the central government is the “killer” of more than 700 farmers, including those killed in Lakhimpur Kheri incident. He said farmers should unite and continue their fight for remunerative price on C2+50% basis as per Swaminathan Commission.

HKS state president Kuldeep Singh Tanwar said there were many issues facing the agriculture sector in Himachal Pradesh on which farmers will have to fight on the lines of national movement. “MSP is yet to be implemented in Himachal, permanent markets have not yet been established in the state for the purchase of food grains. Farmers in Fatehpur of Kangra are already bearing the brunt of lack of markets,” he said.

He said farmers of Himachal were also not getting MSP for vegetables and compensation if crop is destroyed in natural calamity. The government has abolished the subsidy given for vegetables and crops, including horticulture.

Tanwar said the National Farmers’ Movement has instilled a new confidence in the farmers of Himachal.

