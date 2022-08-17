Aam Aadmi Clinics in Sangrur fail to kick off test facilities day after launch

: Envisaged as the cornerstone to revamp healthcare system in Punjab, the Aam Aadmi Clinics in chief minister Bhagwant Mann’s home district of Sangrur failed to kick off test facilities a day after launch, leaving the patients in a lurch.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

CM Mann, while addressing a state level function on 75th Independence Day at Guru Nanak Stadium in Ludhiana on Monday, inaugurated 75 Aam Aadmi Clinics in the state. Twenty five clinics were launched on Tuesday, taking the total number of such facilities in the state to 100. He said that these clinics will offer 41 health packages.

Out of the 41 tests, not even a single test could be conducted in any of the four clinics in Sangrur. Four Aam Aadmi clinics have been set up in the district – two in Sangrur city and one each in Bhawanigarh and Dhuri.

Patients in these clinics were told to get their clinical tests done from outside.

Some of the clinics did not even have thermometers to check fever of the patients.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Though 22 samples were collected at two clinics, these were not sent to Krsnaa diagnostics, which has been set up across the state on PPP (public private partnership) basis to carry out the clinical tests.

According to the health department, 236 patients visited the four Aam Aadmi Clinics in Sangrur.

Ravi Sharma, 45, said, “I visited Aam Aadmi Clinic located at Hareri road for my friend’s checkup who has high fever but the doctor told him to get his fever checked from outside and then come to clinic to get medicine.”

Sangrur civil surgeon, Parminder Kaur, said, that there was confusion over the collection of samples. “Our staff thought that laboratory staff would collect samples and they thought that our staff was supposed to collect samples.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

She informed that they have collected 10 samples at the clinic in Bhawanigarh and 12 were collected at a clinic situated at urban district library.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON