Aam Aadmi Clinics: Renaming health centres named after Panj Pyaras stirs row

Renaming health centres named after Panj Pyaras (five beloved ones of Guru) as “Aam Aadmi Clinics” (AAC) by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government has stirred a row as social, religious organisations and political parties in the state have condemned this move.

Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) executive committee on Friday passed a resolution condemning the “tampering” with the names related to Sikh history by the AAP government. “Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab government is warned to desist from playing with the religious sentiments of Sikhs for political gains,” said SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami.

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal also took a dig at the AAP government over rechristening of the health centres.

“Can any Sikh impose his own photo or party’s name on images of Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji or his beloved ones, Panj Piaras? This sacrilege, committed by Punjab CM dancing to the tunes of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal must be forcefully condemned and resisted,” said Badal.

Amritsar member of Parliament Gurjeet Singh Aujla alleged that a health centre which is named after Baba Budha at Ramdas in Amritsar rural, has also been renamed. He said this cannot be tolerated as it has hurt the sentiments of the people.

Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring also hit out at the government for renaming Bhai Sahab Singh Satellite Hospital, Fatehpur, as the AAC.

Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa said that “superficial and half-hearted measures” would not be sufficient to make Punjab rangla (prosperous).

SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia said the AAP government was playing with the lives of people by diverting primary health services from 50% of the state’s population by diverting funds on public relations exercise, with the purpose to revive the party’s sinking ship.

Meanwhile, AAP’s state chief spokesperson Malvinder Singh Kang accused the opposition parties of false propaganda to mislead people. “Akali Dal, Congress, and BJP cannot afford the development of Punjab and are, therefore, resorting to such dirty tactics. The respect of the entire Sikh community and Panj Pyaras is above our #AamAadmiClinics,” he tweeted.