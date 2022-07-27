‘Aam Aadmi Clinics’ will reduce burden on govt hospitals: Punjab minister

Chandigarh : Under fire from the opposition for imposing the Delhi model in the state, health and family welfare minister Chetan Singh Jouramajra on Tuesday said that the ambitious “Aam Aadmi Clinic project” of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government will provide the best health services to the underserved population.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Addressing a press conference here, Jouramajra said the state government will operationalise 75 “Aam Aadmi Clinics” on August 15 to provide free treatment to the people of the state. By the end of this fiscal year, 109 mohalla clinics will be set up to ensure that the common man will not remain deprived of basic health facilities in the state, he said.

The Congress and SAD have questioned the rationale behind setting up the clinics in Punjab and converting Suvidha Kendras. The health minister said that people will get emergency treatment near their houses and they will have to visit big hospitals, miles away in cities, only for major surgeries. “These clinics will reduce the burden on the government hospitals across the state,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Reacting sharply to the opposition’s attacks, the minister said that they are trying to defame the government with their baseless allegations. “These clinics are not only being whitewashed but the AAP government will provide outpatient care for a range of curative care for common illnesses, first aid for injuries, dressing and management of minor wounds at the doorstep of the people by expert doctors. Earlier, people had to travel miles to get the basic treatment,” he said.

The minister further said that referral and subsequent follow-up for specialised care will be done through these clinics.