AAP has emerged as the new alternative, says party’s Haryana affairs in-charge

Elated over the Election Commission of India (ECI) granting national party status to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), its Haryana affairs in-charge Sushil Gupta said the Arvind Kejriwal-led party has emerged the new political alternative in the country.

Elated over the Election Commission of India (ECI) granting national party status to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), its Haryana affairs in-charge Sushil Gupta said that after Delhi and Punjab, AAP will form its government in Haryana, which goes to the polls in 2024. (HT File)

He said that after Delhi and Punjab, AAP will form its government in Haryana, which goes to the polls in 2024.

Addressing a gathering of party workers and leaders here on Wednesday, Gupta said the public has accepted politics of honesty and hard work, introduced by party chief Arvind Kejriwal, and thus the party has been able to make inroads into every nook and corner of the country.

Party leader Anurag Dhanda said AAP is expanding its organisation in the country, and in one month, more than 10 lakh members have joined the party in Haryana.

AAP leader and former Lok Sabha MP Ashok Tanwar said people have embraced AAP’s ideology and without people’s cooperation, it would have been impossible to achieve this milestone. He said the party’s symbol broom will clean the corrupt politics of the country.

Tanwar said the work of restructuring the party organisation from booth to Vidhan Sabha level will be carried out soon.