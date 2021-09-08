Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh appears in Ludhiana court in defamation case filed by Akali leader Majithia

A day after he was issued arrest warrants, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national spokesperson and Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh appeared in a Ludhiana court in a defamation case filed against him by former Punjab minister Bikram Singh Majithia in 2016.

The court of additional chief judicial magistrate Harsimranjit Singh granted him bail.

On Monday, the court had issued arrest warrants against Singh after he failed to appear during the resumed hearing in the case.

The defamation suit was filed over Sanjay Singh’s statement at a Moga rally on September 5, 2015, linking Majithia, an Akali Dal leader, with those accused in drug cases.