Good governance apt reply to opposition’s blame game: AAP

Accusing the opposition parties, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) said that Congress, BJP and Akali Dal are doing “politics of abuses and accusations” while chief minister Bhagwant Mann’s role is work-oriented.

AAP spokesperson Malwinder Kang said that the Mann-led government’s decision to honour toppers of the Punjab School Examination Board is commendable. (HT File Photo)

Addressing a press conference, AAP spokesperson Malwinder Kang said that the Mann-led government’s decision to honour toppers of the Punjab School Examination Board is commendable.

“Apart from this, the Mann-led government has issued an order to consider all the students scoring equal marks as one, so that justice will be given to the topper students scoring equal marks. Earlier the topper was declared on the basis of younger age among those who scored equal marks,” he said.

Kang said that the enrollment in government schools has increased by 2 lakh this year due to the efforts of Mann-led government to improve the education system.

“For the infrastructure development of the schools, the education minister has announced that there will be a school development meeting every week,” he said. He said that the AAP government is giving financial help to the children of poor families, so that they do not face any problem in their studies.

“While 1 lakh students used to get SC scholarship during the Congress government, this year 2.5 lakh students have applied for SC scholarship. During the Congress government, there was a big scam in SC scholarship,” he said.