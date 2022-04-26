AAP alleges corruption in Ambala Cantt projects, demands central probe

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders and workers on Monday protested at the Football Chowk against alleged corruption in ongoing projects in Ambala Cantonment, particularly in FIFA-approved International Football Stadium and demanded a judicial or independent probe by central agencies like the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) or Controller and Auditor General (CAG).

Protesters were led by newly-inducted member and former Congress leader Chitra Sarwara and district leaders. Sarwara criticised local MLA and home minister Anil Vij for his silence, pointing out that the project was sanctioned during his tenure as sports minister in the first Manohar Lal-led BJP government.

“The cost of the project, sanctioned in 2017 for ₹48.58 crore, was raised to ₹115.16 crore. As per the latest reports, there has been an alleged scam worth ₹66 crore based on the estimates provided by an enquiry team, which is almost 57% of the total project cost. More than 20% of project work is still pending and still the whole amount was paid to the contractor,” she added.

She further alleged a fraud in buying an estimated 33,000 quintal rebar, saying of the 13,500 quintal bought rebar, only 3,270 quintal was used and the allocation of most projects to Jind-based contractor M/S Garg and Company.

“Every other major project in question including the homoeopathy college, Aryabhatta Science Centre, residential facility for doctors is being constructed by the same contractor. In chief minister’s constituency, Karnal, nearly 25% of projects are being undertaken by M/S Garg and Company and the company has 60% of the total projects in the state,” she said.