AAP alleges corruption in Ambala Cantt projects, demands central probe
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders and workers on Monday protested at the Football Chowk against alleged corruption in ongoing projects in Ambala Cantonment, particularly in FIFA-approved International Football Stadium and demanded a judicial or independent probe by central agencies like the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) or Controller and Auditor General (CAG).
Protesters were led by newly-inducted member and former Congress leader Chitra Sarwara and district leaders. Sarwara criticised local MLA and home minister Anil Vij for his silence, pointing out that the project was sanctioned during his tenure as sports minister in the first Manohar Lal-led BJP government.
“The cost of the project, sanctioned in 2017 for ₹48.58 crore, was raised to ₹115.16 crore. As per the latest reports, there has been an alleged scam worth ₹66 crore based on the estimates provided by an enquiry team, which is almost 57% of the total project cost. More than 20% of project work is still pending and still the whole amount was paid to the contractor,” she added.
She further alleged a fraud in buying an estimated 33,000 quintal rebar, saying of the 13,500 quintal bought rebar, only 3,270 quintal was used and the allocation of most projects to Jind-based contractor M/S Garg and Company.
“Every other major project in question including the homoeopathy college, Aryabhatta Science Centre, residential facility for doctors is being constructed by the same contractor. In chief minister’s constituency, Karnal, nearly 25% of projects are being undertaken by M/S Garg and Company and the company has 60% of the total projects in the state,” she said.
-
AITA National Rankings Championship: Seeds Haralam, Trisubh off to winning starts
In other boys' U14 first-round matches, seventh seed Trishubh Kumar outplayed Mayank Bishnoi 6-2, 6-0. Shaurya Veer Balhara prevailed over Dhruv Beotra 7-5, 6-3, Yogit Raman and Tejas Khosla scored easy straight-set wins over Abhay Veer Balhara and Param Sidana to book their spot in the second round.
-
I will resign, says Lalu’s son Tej Pratap Yadav. Then a photo with Rabri Devi
Rashtriya Janata Dal chief Lalu Prasad's elder son Tej Pratap Yadav on Monday said he intended to resign from the party, an announcement that is seen as a fallout of allegations by a RJD's youth wing leader Ramraj Yadav, who accused Tej Pratap of thrashing him and using abusive language for Lalu Prasad during the party's inftaar party on April 22.
-
Ludhiana | Traffic, PCR personnel to administer first aid to road mishap victims
In case of a road mishap, instead of waiting for the medical help, the traffic police personnel and PCR motorcycle squads would administer first aid to the victims. Deputy commissioner of police (DCP , Traffic) Saumya Mishra said as many as 100 first aid kits have been distributed among the traffic police personnel. Apart from it, special sessions for providing first aid have also been organised for them.
-
Panjab University senate to consider four agenda items
Blurb: Apex governing body to take up four agenda items for consideration, others for ratification Panjab University senate is scheduled to meet on Tuesday to consider four and ratify several other agenda items. The senate, in its meeting, will also consider establishing a separate entity (a company under Section (8) of the Companies Act 2013) for the operation and maintenance of the multi-purpose auditorium complex at Sector 25, as per the recommendations of a committee.
-
Reviving beat boxes, drugs top priorities, says new Panchkula commissioner of police
Newly-appointed commissioner of police Hanif Qureshi, on the first day of taking charge, listed revival of the beat-box systems, traffic control and busting nexus of drug peddlers as top priorities. On other top priorities, Qureshi highlighted said drugs, traffic arrangement, crime against women, cyber offences. “The focus will be on controlling drug menace and breaking the backbone by catching the big fishes,” the police chief said.
