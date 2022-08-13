AAP alleges corruption in Punjab Nirman scheme, other projects

Following allegations of “corruption and irregularities” in installation of streetlights in the Sidhwan bet area of Dakha constituency, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has now levelled alleged corruption and discrepancies in different projects — repair of houses under Punjab Nirman scheme, sports kits distribution and installation of RO systems in villages, all taken up in the constituency during the tenure of Congress government.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Speaking about the same at the PCTE campus on Friday, AAP in-charge of Dakha constituency, KNS Kang, said the utilisation certificates (UC) was not submitted against distribution of ₹35.77 lakh to 267 beneficiaries for the repair of houses under Punjab Nirman scheme. He also alleged irregularities in distribution of funds and selection of beneficiaries, adding that there was no proof that the funds were used at ground level.

He alleged that ₹25,000 each were distributed to two members of the same family even when they were not the owner of the house and when, under the scheme, only one person of a family can be allotted funds.

Kang alleged that block development and panchayat officer (BDPO) Satwinder Kang, who was suspended after the earlier irregularities came to fore, issued the UCs for the ₹53-lakh sports kits and the ₹53-lakh RO projects on January 3, payments were made to the supplier on January 4 and 5, while the bills were submitted on January 8 and 7.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He added that there was no mention of the projects in the measurement books (MB) — a mandatory exercise.

Elaborating, the AAP leader said, “In the case of street lights, the BDPO wrote to the Panchayat Samiti chairperson that he was pressured to sign the cheques by the relatives of a Congress leader. Many other scams have now come to fore as we get into the details of the projects. I have submitted a complaint with deputy commissioner Surabhi Malik seeking an inquiry and action against the guilty officials. The matter will also be taken up at government level.”