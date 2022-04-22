Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
AAP appoints 28 party spokespersons in Punjab

Published on Apr 22, 2022 01:10 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Chandigarh: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Thursday released a fresh list of 28 party spokespersons in Punjab, including several newly elected legislators.

Malwinder Singh Kang has been named as the chief spokesperson whereas Amritsar East MLA Jeevanjyot Kaur, who defeated then Punjab Congress president Navjot Sidhu and Akali leader Bikram Majithia in her maiden electoral outing, has been made spokesperson.

Jagdeep Kamboj Goldy, who trounced SAD chief Sukhbir Badal, has also made it to the team of party spokespersons, according to the list by AAP convener Jarnail Singh.

Baljinder Kaur, Anmol Gagan Maan, Dinesh Chadha, Sheetal Angural, Jai Kisan Singh Rori, Manwinder Singh Gyaspura, Jasvir Singh Gill Raja, Chetan Singh Jouramajra and Amritpal Singh Sukhanand are among the other MLAs who have been given the responsibility to speak on behalf of the party.

