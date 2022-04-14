AAP, BJP exchange war of words over Khattar’s childhood school visit

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) engaged in a war of words over Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar’s visit to Government Senior Secondary School at Rohtak’s Anandpur Bhali on April 9, where he was enrolled in Class 6 back in 1965.

AAP Haryana in-charge Sushil Gupta alleged that the Haryana government has failed to improve the education system and Anandpur Bhali government school, where the CM has himself studied, is lacking basic amenities.

“Students are forced to sit on the floor as there are no desks or chairs and the classrooms have not even been whitewashed. Haryana BJP has blocked our party’s Haryana Twitter handle after we shared the CM’s pictures at the government school in Anandpur Bhali.

Later, the Haryana BJP unblocked us and challenged us to visit the new school building to see the real pictures. When our team visited the school, they found the school in a dilapidated state and students sitting on the floor,” the Rajya Sabha MP added.

Gupta said they have launched a drive in which they will share pictures of Haryana government schools that are in a poor state. “If the BJP fails to improve the education system in state, we will improve the same after coming to power in 2024,” Gupta added.

Khattar had visited the school at Anandpur Bhali on April 9 and inaugurated the new school building. He had shared a picture of his classroom, which is yet to be broken, and shared his experience with students.

The CM had said that he came to see the old school building and the new building has been prepared.

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar inaugurating the new building of Government Senior Secondary School at Rohtak’s Anandpur Bhali. (HT Photo)

“My friends and I used to come to school on foot. We travelled 41 acre fields from my native Banyani village to Bhali. I visited the school as Manohar Lal of Banyani, not as the CM,” he had said.

Khattar has announced ₹27 lakh for construction of school boundary wall and ₹33 lakh for sports ground interlocking. He had also announced nearly ₹4 crore for Bhali and Banyani villages for different development works.

Chief minister’s Rohtak media coordinator Rajkumar Kapoor said the AAP should refrain from sharing wrong information pertaining to Haryana education system.

“Sushil Gupta should visit the CM’s school and see the smart classes and the new school building. Gupta shared the CM’s picture with the old building and hid the ones in which he can be seen inaugurating the new building equipped with all facilities,” Kapoor added.

