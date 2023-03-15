AAP condemns Himachal Pradesh govt’s proposal of water cess on hydropower generation

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday hit out at the Congress government in Himachal Pradesh for proposing imposition of water cess on hydropower generation. Reacting sharply to the move, the AAP asked the Punjab Congress leadership to pressurise its government in the neighbouring state to “rollback this anti-Punjab decision” at once.

The anti-Punjab stand of Punjab Congress leadership has once again been exposed with this decision: AAP state chief spokesperson Malvinder Singh Kang (Represengtational Photo)

“The anti-Punjab stand of Punjab Congress leadership has once again been exposed with this decision,” AAP’s state chief spokesperson Malvinder Singh Kang and spokespersons Neel Garg and Gobinder Mittal said at a press conference.

Castigating leader of opposition Partap Singh Bajwa, Congress MLA Sukhpal Khaira and other state leaders of the party for their silence on this issue, Kang claimed that this attitude of Punjab leaders had once again shown that Congress always worked to weaken the interest of Punjab. “As the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) and Punjab State Power Corporation Limited’s (PSPCL) hydro projects in the hill state will also come under its purview, the proposed bill will put additional financial burden on the state, which is already struggling to bring the state’s economy back on track from the financial mess created by the previous governments,” they said.

