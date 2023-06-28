AAP, Cong trade barbs over devp projects in Ludhiana

: Two days after Congress MP from Ludhiana Ravneet Bittu accused the Aam Aadmi Party of misusing smart city funds, Gurpreet Gogi, MLA from Ludhiana West, on Tuesday refuted the allegations, saying that the projects under the Smart City Mission started during the Congress regime in the state.

District Congress leaders, including MP Ravneet Bittu, staged protests at different locations in Ludhiana. (HT PHOTO)

Addressing a press conference on June 25, Bittu had levelled allegations against Aam Aadmi Party for misusing smart city funds and said that he will oppose the AAP MLAs inaugurating projects passed during the Congress’ tenure.

Gogi said that Bittu wrongly stated that the MLAs cannot be present in the smart city meetings. He said that MLAs and MPs both are equal members of the smart city advisory forum.

He said that around ₹65 crore have been transferred to the Jalandhar Improvement Trust from the Ludhiana Improvement Trust as the former is lying defunct due to an acute fund crunch. He said that major projects under the smart city with several loopholes, including Malhar road and Pakhowal ROB/RUB, were passed during the Congress period.

Congress stages protest against cancellation of ration cards

Criticising the Aam Aadmi Party government over the cancellation of around 46,000 ration cards, district Congress leaders, including MP Ravneet Bittu, staged protests at different locations in the city. Bittu and district Congress president Sanjay Talwar said that the names of a number of genuine cardholders have been deleted from the rolls.

They said that people were facing harassment due to their repeated visits to enquire about the reasons for their card cancellation. They added that the removed card holders include residents living in extreme poverty as well as specially-abled persons. He further said that the residents whose cards have been canceled have also joined the protest.

Now 31 Dec deadline for Pakhowal ROB/RUB

Pakhowal Railway underbridge/overbridge, which has faced several delays is set to miss another deadline as the major civil work for its construction is still hanging fire. MLA Gurpreet Gogi on Tuesday said that while the railway underbridge will be made functional by August 31, the project will be completed by December 31.