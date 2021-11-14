Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / AAP cries foul over Ludhiana deputy commissioner’s transfer
chandigarh news

AAP cries foul over Ludhiana deputy commissioner’s transfer

Alleging that Ludhiana deputy commissioner Varinder Kumar Sharma had been transferred for not kowtowing to those in power, the district unit of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Saturday demanded revocation of the transfer orders
AAP says the Ludhiana deputy commissioner was transferred as he had not allowed the LIT to sell a piece of land at rates much lower than the market value. (HT file)
Published on Nov 14, 2021 11:39 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Alleging that deputy commissioner Varinder Kumar Sharma had been transferred for not kowtowing to those in power, the district unit of the Aam Aadmi Party on Saturday demanded revocation of the transfer orders.

AAP’s Ludhiana in-charge Amandeep Singh Mohi said, “This is a punishment transfer as the DC had not allowed the sale of the land of the Ludhiana Improvement Trust at rates much lower than the market value and for marking an inquiry against a legislator.”

We have written to the election commission of India, requested that attempts to dislodge an “honest and upright officer” be thwarted.

AAP’s Punjab spokesperson Ahbaab Singh Grewal said AAP will not allow the transfer of an officer who had saved”hundreds of crores of public money. The Congress is planning to replace Sharma with a tainted officer who is facing corruption charges and has no experience with administrative affairs.”

APP leaders Gurjit Singh Gill, Madan Laal Bagga and Ashok Prashar (Pappi) said the SAD and Congress were hand in glove with each other in protecting the corrupt and penalising honest officers.

On the other hand, Ludhiana improvement trust (LIT) chairman Raman Balasubramaniam slammed the allegations as baseless.

“They appear to be uneducated lot .The AAP leader are levelling baseless allegations just to stay relevant. The auction concerned has been cancelled and the matter is pending for hearing in a court of law,” said Balasubramaniam.

