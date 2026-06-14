AAP daydreaming about another term in Punjab: Warring

Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring on Saturday dismissed AAP’s chances of returning to power in Punjab, saying the party leadership was daydreaming of forming a government again.

People of Punjab have already had enough and they want to get rid of this government, sooner the better, said Warring. (ANI File Photo)

His statement came a day after AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal declared Bhagwant Mann as the party’s chief ministerial face for the upcoming Punjab assembly elections.

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“People of Punjab have already had enough and they want to get rid of this government, sooner the better. Take it in writing from me that let alone forming the government, the AAP will not even touch the double digit mark this time. It may not even be able to find enough candidates to field in these elections,” he said, claiming that “over half of their sitting MLAs are waiting for the right time to jump from the sinking ship”.

The PCC president accused the AAP of betraying the women of Punjab on the ₹1,000 monthly cash assistance. He said as Kejriwal had himself claimed that the elections might be held in the month of November, the AAP will now be giving just ₹3,000 to women of Punjab when they should have been given ₹60,000. “This is the greatest betrayal and the AAP will pay for it,” he asserted.

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{{^usCountry}} Taking a dig at the AAP supremo’s claims that his party had provided an honest government in Punjab, Warring said, “This only shows that you are not aware of the ground reality in Punjab as not a leaf moves here without bribe.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Taking a dig at the AAP supremo’s claims that his party had provided an honest government in Punjab, Warring said, “This only shows that you are not aware of the ground reality in Punjab as not a leaf moves here without bribe.” {{/usCountry}}

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Warring also questioned Kejriwal’s assertion that Punjab assembly elections could be held in November, three months ahead of schedule. “Shouldn’t this information come from the Election Commission of India?” he asked, further wondering whether Kejriwal had a “direct connection” with the commission like his “A-team, the BJP”.