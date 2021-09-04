Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News
chandigarh news

AAP demands 15-day Punjab assembly session

Leader of opposition (LoP) Harpal Singh Cheema on Friday demanded a 15-day session of the Punjab Vidhan Sabha to discuss important issues of the state
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON SEP 04, 2021 12:56 AM IST


Leader of opposition (LoP) Harpal Singh Cheema on Friday demanded a 15-day session of the Punjab Vidhan Sabha to discuss important issues of the state.

Addressing the media, Cheema said prior to the commencement of this session, he had, in the business advisory committee headed by speaker Rana KP Singh, reiterated his demand for a 15-day session after the one-day session, on which the government had assured to convene it again.

“After 10 years of the mafia rule of the Badals, the four-and-a-half-years of Congress rule have been non-satisfactory. Though the Congress is always looking to run away from burning issues, we will not let this happen,” Cheema said.

