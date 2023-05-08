Booth capturing allegations: AAP in Punjab hits back at Cong, says no question of misusing govt machinery

Reacting to allegations of booth capturing made by some Congress leaders, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday said the party doesn’t believe in booth capturing but winning hearts through its work and pro-people policies. AAP minister Aman Arora said that Channi’s allegations of AAP capturing polling booths and misusing government machinery and civil administration were baseless. (HT File Photo)

Addressing a press conference on Monday, senior AAP leader and cabinet minister Aman Arora said it seems that Congress leaders have already accepted their defeat. He added that it is obvious from the statements of Congress leaders, especially former chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi, that the Congress leadership was “well aware of the fact that their party has lost its base among the people.”

Arora said that last year during assembly elections the people of Punjab rejected all anti-people leaders no matter how influential they were.

“During the forthcoming election vote for those who value your vote. The top Congress leadership from Delhi didn’t even come to Jalandhar to ask for your votes, meaning is clear, they don’t value your vote. They have been taking you forgranted. So do not vote for such parties,” Arora said.

Arora said that Channi’s allegations of AAP capturing polling booths and misusing government machinery and civil administration were baseless.

“We are not doing anything like that as it is not the ideology of our party. Arvind Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann and all the local leaders of Jalandhar constituency are coming to you asking for your votes on the basis of our work as Punjab government since March 16, 2022. Arora said that Congress is levelling baseless allegations because they are making excuses to justify their impending defeat in this byelection,” Arora said.

Majithia’s ‘goons’ assaulted protesting women, alleges AAP

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has alleged Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia of letting his “goons” assault peaceful women protesters near Kartarpur. AAP leader and finance minister Harpal Singh Cheema said that in Dayalpura village of Kartarpur area, Majithia had his “goons” beat up girls and women protesting for their rights on land.

Addressing a press conference along with AAP’s Punjab chief spokesperson Malvinder Singh Kang in Jalandhar on Monday, Harpal Cheema said that for their rights on 17.5 acres of land in Dayalpura village of Kartarpur, along with the local labours’ union and students’ union, a number of girls and women were demonstrating when Majithia’s “goons” reached the spot and started beating the women, he said.

Cheema also showed the video of the incident to the media in which some people were seen manhandling the women and girls present there. Cheema said that this incident is a proof that the Akali Dal is losing the Jalandhar bypoll with a huge margin. “Due to the fear of defeat, they are so furious that now they are physically assaulting people,” he said.

Cheema criticised the Akali Dal and said that the attitude of its leaders from the beginning has been to suppress the voice of the people through their goons. “But now we will not tolerate their hooliganism. Our government will not allow further atrocities on the people of Punjab,” he said.

Minister Harpal Cheema warned the Akali Dal and Bikram Majithia that he should immediately apologise to the girls for this incident, otherwise strict legal action will be taken against all those involved in this matter.

Terming the allegations levelled by AAP against Majithia as a “figment of lies”, BSP chief, Jasbir Singh Garhi said the truth was that AAP had tried to stage manage a protest against the minister at Dayalpura village on Sunday which had failed. “Now an attempt is being made to give it another colour which will not succeed because Dalits are asking for justice from the AAP government and not from the opposition,”.

Meanwhile, responding to Cheema’s allegation, SAD-BSP candidate Dr Sukhwinder Kumar Sukhi said “All allegations being made by Harpal Cheema are borne out of frustration as he realises that the SC community will shun the AAP candidate on polling day,”

He also asked the Election Commission to take action in connection with the Dayalpura incident involving Bikram Majithia as per the complaint filed by the SAD on Sunday.

Meanwhile, reacting to Cheema’s allegations, Majithia said it is strange that the AAP has stooped to such low level as this whole incident is planned and orchestrated by the ruling AAP leaders only.

“The women protestors questioned me about land ceiling issue and I just told them that we are in opposition and they should ask ruling AAP about it. The whole incident was preplanned by AAP to derail SAD-BSP thumping campaign and to stop me to address the gathering. There is no heckling from our side. By addressing the press conference, Cheema proved that it was orchestrated by him only,” he said.

Majithia added that he had already complained election commission about AAP’s such tactics of hindering SAD leaders to campaign in the bypoll.

“With AAP resorting to such tactics, it has been proved that they are baffled over response we are getting from people,” he said.

Majithia added that since his Z+security protectee, his security incharge has already informed state police that no adequate arrangements were made in the rallies to be addressed by him.

“Even when this incident happened, my security incharge had called concerned SHO but there was no response from him,” he said.