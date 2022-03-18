AAP ended corruption in Delhi, Mann’s team will do it in Punjab: Kejriwal

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said his government has eradicated corruption in the national capital and his counterpart Bhagwant Mann and his ministers will now run an honest government in Punjab as well.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener welcomed Mann’s announcement of releasing a WhatsApp number on March 23 — freedom fighter Bhagat Singh’s death anniversary — for people to share recordings if they are asked for bribe by government officials.

“Next time, if someone asks you for a bribe. Don’t refuse. Just take out your phone and record the incident and share it on the number that will be released. It will be his (Mann’s) personal WhatsApp number. We will initiate strict action against that official,” Kejriwal said during an online briefing.

Kejriwal recalled he had done something similar in his first stint in Delhi that lasted 49 days. “When I had formed the government for the first time, I had also issued a WhatsApp number and during those 49 days, we took action against 30-32 officials by sending them to jail. Corruption was eradicated in Delhi and the phone became the biggest weapon of empowerment of the common public,” he said.

Kejriwal claimed that the Prime Minister later issued an order and took away the anti-corruption branch from the AAP dispensation.

“It’s been 75 years since we have gained independence but we still have to pay bribes. All parties have indulged in corruption. Aam Aadmi Party is the first party to run an honest government. Kejriwal and his ministers, Mann and his ministers are not corrupt. We don’t want ‘hafta’ (protection money). Just like we eradicated corruption in Delhi, we will end it in Punjab as well,” he said.

Mann unfurls new anti-mafia era: Sidhu

Meanwhile, Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu said chief minister Bhagwant Mann has unfurled a “new anti-mafia era in Punjab” and hoped he would rise to the expectations of the people.

“The happiest man is the one from whom no one expects...Bhagwant Mann unfurls a new anti-mafia era in Punjab with a mountain of expectations... hope he rises to the occasion, brings back Punjab on the revival path with pro-people policies...best always,” Sidhu said in a tweet, a day after he resigned as the Punjab Congress president.

On March 11, a day after the AAP stormed to power in Punjab, Sidhu had said the people have taken a “very good decision” and “laid a new foundation”.

Khaira welcomes Mann’s advice to AAP MLAs

Congress MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira on Thursday welcomed chief minister Bhagwant Mann’s directions to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs to be humble and polite to people at large and officials in their dealings.

Khaira said there were instances of rude behaviour by some AAP legislators with officials during the last couple of days. “As promised, I’ll welcome all good decisions,” he posted on Twitter.

After being administered oath by governor at Khatkar Kalan a day earlier, Mann, in a short speech, had advised party supporters to be humble. “I want to tell you that we do not have to be arrogant. We do not have to go to anyone’s house and challenge him. Those who did not vote for us, we are their chief minister also. We are their government too,” he said.