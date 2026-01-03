AAP failed to provide 100 days’ work to labourers in 3 yrs: BJP

The BJP alleged that the Aam Aadmi Party-led state government is misleading people of Punjab on the issue of MGNREGA and VB-G RAM G scheme. The BJP alleged that the Aam Aadmi Party-led state government is misleading people of Punjab on the issue of MGNREGA and VB-G RAM G scheme. (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)

Addressing a press conference in Jalandhar, BJP state vice-president Rajesh Bagga alleged that the AAP government and chief minister Bhagwant Mann are opposing the new Act without having a thorough knowledge about it being in the interest of the labourers.

He alleged that the AAP government in Punjab has completely failed to provide 100 days of employment to the labourers in the last three years, even under the existing MGNREGA law, but the CM has maintained complete silence on this.

“Under VB-G RAM G Act, 2025, the rural labourers will now get 125 days of employment instead of 100 days, and if work is not provided on time, there is a provision for unemployment allowance as provided earlier under MGNREGA,” he said.

He alleged that according to the MGNREGA law, the state government is required to provide work within 15 days of a labourer demanding it. If work is not provided, unemployment allowance has to be given, but the Punjab government neither provides work on time nor gives unemployment allowance.

Bagga alleged that Punjab finance minister Harpal Singh Cheema had misinterpreted the data from the report of the Standing Committee on Rural Development and Panchayati Raj (2024-2025) by the central government.

“Cheema is showing the first page of the report, the very next page of the same report clearly states that there are no outstanding wages for MGNREGA workers in any state for the year 2024-25,” he said.