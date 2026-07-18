Aam Aadmi Party’s state media in-charge Baltej Pannu on Friday criticised Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal over his announcement of launching a “Dharam Yudh Morcha”, claiming that the party has once again exposed its politics of deception as the much-publicised agitation now appears to have been quietly abandoned.

Aam Aadmi Party’s state media in-charge Baltej Pannu on Friday criticised Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal over his announcement of launching a “Dharam Yudh Morcha”, claiming that the party has once again exposed its politics of deception as the much-publicised agitation now appears to have been quietly abandoned.

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Addressing a press conference, Pannu said nearly a month ago, Sukhbir dramatically announced that the SAD would launch a “Dharam Yudh Morcha” on July 19, but with only two days left, the party has neither made any preparations nor announced any programme.

“Those who grew up eating pizza and coke are now talking about launching a ‘Dharam Yudh Morcha’ without understanding what such a historic movement means. Leaders who have actually participated in such movements know the immense groundwork, public mobilisation and commitment required before announcing one,” he added.

On June 18, the SAD announced that it would launch a “Dharam Yudh Morcha” while issuing an ultimatum to the AAP government to immediately dismiss chief minister Bhagwant Mann. Sukhbir said the ultimatum would expire on July 19, after which the party would launch the “morcha” to seek Mann’s ouster.

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{{^usCountry}} Pannu claimed that during the party’s recent core committee meeting, there was no discussion whatsoever about the proposed “morcha”. He said the proposed movement was never a serious idea but merely another attempt to mislead the people and create unnecessary political confrontation against the chief minister. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Pannu claimed that during the party’s recent core committee meeting, there was no discussion whatsoever about the proposed “morcha”. He said the proposed movement was never a serious idea but merely another attempt to mislead the people and create unnecessary political confrontation against the chief minister. {{/usCountry}}

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The AAP leader also stated that Sukhbir believes that he can continue misleading the people of Punjab through dramatic announcements and emotional slogans, but the people of the state have seen through these tactics. “During all these years, the Badal family remained in power, they focused on expanding their own wealth and filled the cabinet with their relatives instead of working for the welfare of the people,” he alleged.