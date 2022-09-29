AAP government in Punjab betrayed governor, won’t attend assembly session on September 29: BJP

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday slammed the Punjab government for bringing a confidence motion in the state assembly and said its MLAs won’t be attending the House on Thursday as the ruling outfit “betrayed” the Governor and ran away from discussion on burning issues.

Addressing the media here, Punjab BJP chief Ashwani Sharma said he and other party MLAs will not attend the session on Thursday.

The ruling AAP had listed stubble burning, goods and services tax and electricity issues but they did not take up these in the House, said Sharma adding that the ruling party violated the Constitution by bringing the confidence motion in the Assembly.

He said the Opposition wanted to raise issues like law and order, farmers’ plight, illegal sand mining and crops damaged due to rain. Nobody had asked AAP to bring the motion, he said.

“You (AAP) are running away from the issues of Punjab and you now cannot face people,” said Sharma.

Referring to the confidence motion, Sharma said this “drama” will again continue on Thursday and they cannot be part of it.

When pressed whether they will boycott the session on Thursday, he said that is what he was saying.

Referring to the party’s mock session held on Tuesday, Sharma said people of Punjab felt that the real issues were taken up in the “Janta di Vidhan Sabha”. At the BJP’s mock session, six resolutions were taken up, including those related to drugs, plight of farmers, law and order and “non-fulfilment” of the promise of giving ₹1,000 per month to women.