AAP govt giving excuse to Centre to meddle into Punjab affairs: Warring

Punjab Congress on Wednesday took a dig at the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government over the Centre’s queries on the issue of law and order in the state, saying it (the AAP government) was providing an excuse to the BJP to meddle in Punjab’s affairs.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“It is not good for any state government to be probed by the Centre, particularly on the issue of law and order, but it is the AAP government which has provided it (the central government) with an excuse,” state Congress chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring said in a statement.

“Once again the Punjab government has been put on the back foot by the central government on the issues of law and order, communal killings and gangster culture in the state and rightly so”, he pointed out, adding, “It is a telling comment on the performance of the government which has abdicated all its authority and responsibility with its misplaced priorities”.

Warring said that although the Centre cannot escape responsibility either, given the fact that it controls most of the security apparatus and agencies, the main onus is on the state government as law and order remains a state subject. “As the AAP government has been busy in other states with Punjab having dropped down to the last and lowest priority in its scheme of things, the Centre has got an excuse to pull it up which is not good for the state,” he claimed.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}