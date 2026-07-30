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AAP govt pushing state towards financial disaster, says Bittu

Bittu said the state was no longer being governed with a vision for growth but run on borrowed money to sustain the ruling Aam Aadmi Party’s politics and election-centric narrative

Published on: Jul 30, 2026, 09:00:39 IST
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
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Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former Union minister of state Ravneet Singh Bittu on Wednesday accused the Punjab government of pushing the state towards an unprecedented financial disaster by prioritising political optics over economic stability.

The BJP leader claimed that the Bhagwant Mann government converted Punjab into a state that borrowed to spend, borrowed to survive and borrowed to maintain its political narrative. (HT)
The BJP leader claimed that the Bhagwant Mann government converted Punjab into a state that borrowed to spend, borrowed to survive and borrowed to maintain its political narrative. (HT)

In a press statement issued on Wednesday, Bittu said the state was no longer being governed with a vision for growth but run on borrowed money to sustain the ruling Aam Aadmi Party’s politics and election-centric narrative. He said Punjab’s outstanding debt was projected to reach a staggering 4.47 lakh crore, taking the per capita debt beyond 1.04 lakh. “This is not welfare. This is reckless financial mismanagement disguised as governance,” he alleged.

The BJP leader claimed that the Bhagwant Mann government converted Punjab into a state that borrowed to spend, borrowed to survive and borrowed to maintain its political narrative. “A government that cannot finance even routine expenditure without continuously approaching the market for loans has completely failed the test of fiscal responsibility,” he added. He said the AAP leadership had promised to transform Punjab into a ‘Rangla Punjab’, but after four years the reality was a ‘Kangla Punjab’—a state weighed down by debt, declining investment and shrinking fiscal space. He said every headline-grabbing announcement made by the AAP government came with an invisible price tag that every Punjabi family would eventually have to pay.

 
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