AAP govt trying to weaken SAD to seize control of gurdwaras: Sukhbir

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Thursday urged Sikhs to forget the shortcomings of the party leadership and get together again to safeguard the interests of the “qaum” (community).

Addressing a gathering during the Baisakhi fair at Talwandi Sabo town in Bathinda district, Sukhbir alleged various political forces were conspiring to gain control over the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) as they knew complete political power in Punjab was not possible without taking over the holy shrines.

“These political powers are maligning Akali leadership only to weaken the core institution of the ‘qaum’,” said the former Punjab deputy chief minister.

It was the party’s first public event since the state assembly election results were declared last month, in which the SAD witnessed its worst electoral performance. The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) — the SAD’s ally in the recent elections — also held a parallel conference at Talwandi Sabo, but maintained a distance from the Akali’s event.

The town — about 30 kilometres from the district headquarters — holds significance as it has one of the five Takhts, with the Baisakhi mela being a religio-political stage for parties to rally. For the past three years, no political event was held — first due to the model code of conduct for the Lok Sabha elections in 2019, and then owing to the pandemic for two years.

‘Sole custodian of Sikhs’

“I or (senior Akali leader Sikander Singh) Maluka sa’ab may have erred at various points but the SAD is a completely flaw-free institution. SAD is the sole custodian of the rights of the Sikh community and the government agencies are working to weaken the party to control the gurdwaras. Such efforts are needed to be fought back,” said the party chief, while accusing the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-led state government of conspiring to hound Akali workers.

“For the past over seven years, a smear campaign is being pursued against the SAD. Akali leaders are being harassed. We will fight all such actions and the party will again gain the political force,” said Sukhbir, without referring to any particular incident.

Sukhbir, who represents the Ferozepur Lok Sabha seat, said the newly elected Rajya Sabha members from Punjab have failed to raise their voices to protect the interests of the state.

“These five members of the Upper House from the AAP desisted from issuing any statement in the Parliament after the Union government introduced central services Act in Chandigarh,” he said. He also demanded that the Punjab government should announce a bonus of ₹500 per quintal to the wheat growers as their yield was badly hit this season.

SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami also addressed the gathering. He said religious leaders should intervene on political matters for the betterment of society. “The SAD and SGPC are one, and the twin institutions have played a crucial role for Punjab and Punjabis,” he said.

Kicks up fresh row

Addressing the political conference, Sukhbir kicked up a fresh row after he alleged that chief minister Bhagwant Mann was in an inebriated state when he visited the historic shrine Takht Damdama Sahib on Baisakhi in the morning.

While addressing SGPC chief Dhami, who was present on the dais, the Akali chief said the CM’s behavior was unacceptable, as his alleged conduct defied the Sikh “maryada” (code of conduct).

Accompanied by cabinet minister Dr Vijay Singla and AAP legislator Baljinder Kaur, Mann had reached the gurdwara to pay obeisance in the morning. They all were honoured by the gurdwara management before the CM left for Jalandhar to attend an official programme.

In the past, too, rival parties have accused Mann of attending the Parliament and other public events in an inebriated state. In 2019, he publicly took an oath in his mother’s name to give up drinking, and had accused other parties of raking up the issue in the run up to the recent state elections as they could find nothing else against him.