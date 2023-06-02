AAP to sound poll bugle at Jind rally on June 8

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will sound the poll bugle in Haryana at its Jind rally on June 8, said the party’s national organisation general secretary Sandeep Pathak. AAP’s national convenor and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann will address the rally as lakhs of people from the state will reach Jind to launch the battle for 2024, said the party’s national organization general secretary Sandeep Pathak who had come to Karnal to attend oath-taking ceremony of newly appointed office bearers. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will sound the poll bugle in Haryana at its Jind rally on June 8. (Hindustan Times)

He promised to provide free electricity if the AAP voted to power in Haryana. He also slammed the Haryana government over the issues of unemployment, shortage of teachers and doctors in government hospitals.

Pathak further attacked the Congress party, saying that the Congress and the BJP has pushed Haryana back as they failed to deal with the corruption. As many as 1,150 newly appointed office-bearers of the AAP from Haryana took oath on Thursday and pledged to work hard for the party’s win in next year’s assembly and Lok Sabha elections.

Speaking on the occasion, Pathak congratulated the newly appointed office-bearers and praised them for their support to AAP. He told all the office-bearers not to run after position, money and prestige.

He said the party will soon appoint the office-bearers at block and circle-level and later 11 members committee will be formed in every village. AAP’s state president and Rajya Sabha MP Sushil Gupta, senior vice-president Anurag Dhanda, chairman of campaign committee Ashok Tanwar and national joint secretary Chaudhary Nirmal Singh and vice-president Balbir Singh Saini, Banta Ram Valmiki, Chitra Sarwara and all office-bearers from the district-level participated in the swearing-in ceremony.